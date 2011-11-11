Mike Tindall fined and removed from England squad

Mike Tindall has been fined £25,000 by the Rugby Football Union and removed from England's elite player squad for his conduct during the Rugby World Cup.



The Rugby Football Union said the disciplinary action was related to events that took place in Queenstown, New Zealand on the night of Sunday, September 11, 2011.

Weeks after his wedding to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips, the rugby ace hit the headlines following a night of heavy drinking. He was pictured on CCTV camera embracing a past girlfriend.



Professional Rugby Director Rob Andrew said: "We have considered all the evidence carefully and interviewed the players at length.

"These actions have not been taken lightly but we believe that in all these cases the sanctions are commensurate with the level of seriousness of what occurred.



"Mike Tindall’s actions reached a level of misconduct that was unacceptable in a senior England player and amounted to a very serious breach of the Code of Conduct.



"Whilst we acknowledge his previous good character it needs to be made clear that what he did will not be tolerated."