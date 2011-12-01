First pet Bo presides over Michelle's winter wonderland

America's first dog Bo takes pride of place in the White House's dazzling Christmas decorations.



When Michelle Obama unveiled them eagle-eyed observers will have noticed replicas of the first family's little Portuguese Water Dog in almost every room, made of everything from buttons to liquorice.





A paper look-a-like stands proud in the hall, while another version of Bo made of plastic bags relaxes by the fire in the grand library.



The Obamas are celebrating their third holiday season in the presidential mansion, and the theme of this year's decorations is "shine, give, share".



Michelle invited military families to be the first to see the decorations, which include 37 Christmas trees and a 400-pound gingerbread White House.

The 18-ft Blue Room fir tree is dedicated to Blue Star families – a symbol which indicates that a person has a relative in service.



"I want to thank all of the troops, all of our veterans and all of our military families" the first lady said.



"Your service and sacrifice inspire us all."





