Majesty of the monarchy on display at magnificent OBE ceremony
Watched by around 2,000 holders of the honour, the 85-year-old monarch processed down St Paul's Cathedral, resplendent in a red state gown and the sovereign's mantle of the Order of the British Empire.
The finishing touch to the impressive ensemble was the 'Girls of Great Britain' tiara, also known affectionately as Granny's tiara because it was inherited from her grandmother Queen Mary.
Her grandfather George V founded the order in 1917 to recognise distinguished service to the arts, sciences and public services.
Following Wednesday's ceremony, the Queen and Prince Philip enjoyed a night out to the theatre with their grandson Peter Philips and his heavily pregnant wife Autumn.
