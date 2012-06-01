﻿

The Duchess of York puts in happy appearance with daughter Beatrice

She has spent some time out of the limelight recently.

But Sarah, the Duchess of York made a rare public appearance on Thursday night.

The 52-year-old looked lovely in a green dress with a cowl neck at the Diamond Butterfly Ball.

 

She was accompanied by her daughter Princess Beatrice, who was the picture of elegance in a classic, royal blue shift dress.

Also glammed up for the occasion was former TOWIE star Amy Childs, who must have been delighted to be rubbing shoulders with the royals.

Held in aid of Caudwell Children in London, the event’s guestlist also included Sir Bruce Forsyth, Peter Andre and David Furnish.

