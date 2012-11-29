'Impatient' Charles 'most amused' at Prince's Trust Comedy Gala

Just a few days ago, Prince Charles appeared to comment light heartedly on his status as Britain's longest-waiting heir to the throne, quipping: "Impatient? Me? What a thing to suggest! Yes, of course I am". He also joked: "I'll run out of time soon. I shall have snuffed it if I'm not careful," in a promotional video released by Clarence House.





The humorous remarks were actually made as he drew attention to a long-term restoration project at the Dumfries House estate in East Ayrshire but they could also certainly apply to the 64-year-old royal's extended wait to ascend the throne.



And just a few days later, Charles was in comedy mode again as he and the Duchess of Cornwall attended the Prince's Trust Comedy Gala at London's Royal Albert Hall at an event aptly titled, We Are Most Amused.





As well as the royals, a host of celebrities turned out to be entertained by some of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Jimmy Carr, Joan Rivers and Ben Elton (above), all pushed the envelope with their colourful badinage. There was also a triumphant return for Rowan Atkinson's iconic character, Lord Edmund Blackadder.



Both Charles and Camilla laughed their way through the performances, and the future King was a good sport as impersonator Jon Culshaw mimicked his much-used finger-pointing gesture and mumbling tone. After the show, the performers had to face the subject of their jibes as the royals met the night's protagonists during a star-studded line up.





The Duchess looked particularly enraptured with Rowan Atkinson, and leaned in for a kiss as they chatted intently. Also present at the soiree were some of the small screen's most familiar faces. Holly Willoughby looked snug and seasonal in a fur-trimmed coat. Her co-host Philip Schofield was also in attendance.



Meanwhile, presenter Carol Vorderman was a woman in love as she showed off her handsome beau Graham Duff. But, behind the smiles and glitz, We Are Most Amused had one clear objective in mind – raising money for The Princes' Trust, Charles' flagship youth charity that helps change young people's lives.