Prince Charles charms blonde beauties at charity gala

A host of beautiful blonde women brought glamour to a gala dinner hosted by Prince Charles this week.

The royal warmly welcomed Joanna Lumley with a kiss as they greeted each other at the Prince's Trust Invest in Futures event at The Savoy Hotel.
 

The elegant 67-year-old actress belied her years in an a black shirt dress, teamed with a broach, green jewelled earrings and matching nail varnish.

She was evidentally delighted to catch up with the Prince, who she has met on a number of occasions, and the pair happily chatted together at the star-studded event.
 

 

No less glamourous was model Jerry Hall, who turned heads in a strapless lace gown. The 57-year-old let her famous blonde locks fall loosely down her back, injecting a pop of colour with some red lipstick.

Tess Daly also spent time talking to Charles at Thursday's gala. The Strictly Come Dancing host looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress as she spoke to the royal with her husband Vernon Kay by her side.
 

 

Other guests at the evening gala included Kelly Hoppen, Bryan Ferry, Phillip Schofield, rapper Tinie Tempah, renowned colourist Daniel Galvin Jr and his stunning wife Suzanna.

 

 

