In Photos: Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary

April is proving to be a very exciting month for the royal family.

Prince William and Kate have embarked on a whirlwind tour Down Under with Prince George, and now, Prince Charles and Camilla are celebrating nine years of marriage on April 9.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cornwall will probably mark their special day privately, allowing the newest generation of royals to bask in the spotlight. Seeing the happy couple now, it’s hard to remember that they once faced serious obstacles to their union.

They first met by chance during a polo match in 1970, but it wasn’t until years later – following the dissolution of both of their marriages, including that of Prince Charles and Princess Diana – when the pair would finally reunite for good.

To celebrate their enduring love, we look back at the last nine years of the future King and Queen consort’s happy partnership.

