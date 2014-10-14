Prince Harry at 30: Pictures of the royal at his funniest
Prince Harry turned 30 last month, and despite now being firmly ensconced in adulthood, the royal has said that he'll always retain a childish streak. While seasoned by maturity and the discipline of his service in the military, Harry's fun-loving nature remains undiminished. As such, the young royal still can't resist a good prank.
England's monarch obviously approves, perhaps seeing a bit of Prince Philip's own penchant for jokes in her grandson. Prince Harry is frequently dispatched on Queen Elizabeth's behalf to represent her at engagements, and his warm, informal style shines through.
In 2012, Prince Harry effortlessly charmed his way through the Diamond Jubilee tour of Belize and Jamaica, even prompting Prime Minister Portia Simpson-Miller to loop her arm through his during much of the proceedings. In Australia a year later, the prince sparked a veritable wave of Harrymania.
To help usher in Prince Harry's third decade, here's a fun gallery of the beloved royal at his cheekiest.
Harry's finest and funniest quips:
- Quoting Bob Marley during tour of Jamaica: "The Queen couldn't be here. So you're stuck with me … But don't worry cuz every little thing's gonna be alright."
- His verdict on an official portrait of him and Prince William: "I don't know, I'm a little bit more ginger in there than I am in real life, I think. And [William] got given more hair."
- Another jest about the Duke of Cambridge's hairline: "I think he definitely is brainer than I am, but we established that at school — along with his baldness."
- Volunteering his brother and sister-in-law for the London Marathon: "I've been trying to get a place for years! What do you have to do? What's fantastic is my brother and his wife will be doing it next year, I think. He's going to have to do it now, won't he."
- On William's views about Harry's trip to the South Pole: "My brother, I think he's just quite jealous I managed to get away from a screaming child."
- On looking after Prince George: "I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are!"
- On his nephew's progress: "He's growing up, he is walking and he has big, chubby cheeks. He looks like a young Winston Churchill".
- To the press pack who had gathered to see him do target practice at a shooting range: "You're at the wrong end. Anyone with a camera want to stand at the other end?"