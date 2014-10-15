Prince George: His 9 favorite things

He might be young, but he already knows what he likes.

Prince George, who is only a little over a year old, has melted hearts all over the world with his chubby cheeks, adorable wardrobe and his penchant for everything from Australian zoo animals to tugging on mom Duchess Kate's hair.

The royal British heir has a lot more to learn, but from what we can tell since his birth in July 2013, the posh tot certainly has fine taste.

Click on the gallery below to see how the son of Prince William and Duchess Kate is growing up – and learning what things he loves:







