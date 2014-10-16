Style inspiration: Pippa Middleton's 7 chicest looks

Last month, Pippa Middleton wowed onlookers in a colorful polka-dot print dress to support one of her favorite designers, Tabitha Webb, at the opening of her first London store. In black ankle boots and carrying a studded clutch, she was the epitome of casual chic. That's no surprise though, as the 31-year-old is known for her flawless fashion choices.

Since her star-making turn in a clingy white dress at her sister's wedding in 2011, Pippa has become a renowned style icon in her own right, whether she's attending the Wimbledon championships or heading to a glamorous event.

