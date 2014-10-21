Duchess Kate's top 10 maternity style moments

Duchess Kate has shown the world what's essentially the most chic accessory — a baby bump.

The beloved royal, 32, is pregnant with baby no. 2, but it wasn't too long ago that she effortlessly demonstrated how to dress for one's pregnancy with sophistication, glamor, and some bold color.

While carrying Prince George, now a little over a year old, Kate opted for sweet and chic designs from respected British labels such as Emilia Wickstead or Mulberry, and even retail favorites like Topshop. She gave her ensembles the royal touch with elements such as a fascinator, coat dress and of course, some bling.

