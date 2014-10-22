Princess Charlene of Monaco’s 5 best maternity looks

Ever since she announced her pregnancy in May, Princess Charlene of Monaco has been hitting all the right maternity style notes.

Last month, the former Olympic swimmer, 36, announced she and her husband, Prince Albert II, are expecting not one but two little ones at the end of the year. She told our sister publication in the U.K., HELLO! magazine, that she felt "absolutely great."

And Charlene certainly looks as good as she feels. The Princess has taken cues for dressing her royal bump from none other than Duchess Kate (who is expecting her second royal baby with Prince William) as she repeatedly steps out in glamorous and sophisticated ensembles.

Click on the photo below to see Princess Charlene's best maternity looks: