Prince Harry returns to Afghanistan for memorial service

Prince Harry, who holds the rank of captain in the British army, returned to Afghanistan on Sunday to lead Remembrance Day tributes with his country's troops.

The Prince, 30, led the service on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at an airfield in Kandahar, which is Afghanistan's second largest city.

At the special tribute, the royal gave an emotional reading and laid a wreath which stated: "There is no greater love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. They will never be forgotten. Harry."

The last of the British troops are slated to leave Afghanistan by the end of the year, while Camp Bastion in Helmand, in the south of the country, is due to close in the next few weeks.

Harry's presence in Afghanistan follows his memorial attendance last week. On Thursday, the fourth in line to the British throne helped open the 86th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, where he looked visibly moved as he laid a Cross of Remembrance in memory of the thousands killed in World Wars I and II.