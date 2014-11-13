Prince William jokes about using bells to keep track of Prince George

Prince William just might have invented a genius new way to keep track of an active infant! The Duke of Cambridge was attending a gala dinner at the Imperial War Museum on Wednesday when he was handed a bag of Christmas bells by nine-year-old Dylan Marten Hughes.

The jovial Duke told the youngster that he knew “just what to do” with the bells: use them to keep track of his 16-month-old son Prince George.

"We'll put these in his pockets," said William. "Then we'll know where he is in the house!"

The Duke was all dressed up in a black suit and bow tie for the tenth anniversary charity dinner for SkillForce, a charity that matches troubled children with mentors drawn from the armed forces.

The Duke has been patron of SkillForce since 2009 and met children from three primary schools who showed projects that were based around the theme of Remembrance.

William was solo at the event and without his 16-weeks-pregnant wife, Duchess Kate, who earlier the same day had visited the GSK Human Performance Lab in Brentford on behalf of charity, SportsAid.