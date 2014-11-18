Prince Harry arrives in Oman despite his host falling sick

Prince Harry has arrived in Oman for a three-day tour of the Middle East despite his host falling ill and being unable to attend. The nation’s ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, had extended a personal invitation to the Prince and his brother the Duke of Cambridge to visit the gulf state but has been taken ill.

But Harry was still keen to make the trip — which is intended to strengthen ties between the two royal families and their countries — and arrived on Tuesday.

Instead of the Sultan greeting him, a dapper Harry met the Sultan’s cousin, who introduced him to the country.

The 30-year-old prince will see a lot of sights on his trip, including a visit to an ancient fort, a tour of the Grand Mosque in Muscat and trips to souks, before flying to Dubai to play polo in a fundraising match for his Sentebale charity, which helps vulnerable children in Lesotho.

Harry told his hosts: “I send best wishes from Her Majesty. She is very well.”

Unfortunately the Omani leader is currently receiving medical treatment in Germany for an undisclosed illness.