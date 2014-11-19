Duchess Kate inspires young athletes to seize their Olympic dreams

Aside from her ability to rock a stylish dress-coat better than anyone, Duchess Kate is known for her athletic pursuits. At a recent SportsAid event, the tennis, sailing and field hockey aficionado inspired children to achieve their sports goals.

While supporting one of her patronages, Kate arrived for the event at the GSK Human Performance Lab in Brentford, West London on Wednesday. To drum up excitement, Clarence House tweeted about the 32-year-old's upcoming appearance.



Prince William's wife looked on as the young athletes, who are all hoping to represent Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, participated in workshops that put their abilities to the test. The exercises challenged their strength, cognitive abilities and analyzed their bodies — all inside an environmental chamber set to match the heat and humidity of Tokyo.

At one point, the Duchess even got in on the action and tested her skills, which was taped and put on Instagram: