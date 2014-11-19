It’s official: Prince William and Duchess Kate are coming to America!

The Palace has confirmed the most exciting news of the year: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are coming to New York City for their first official engagement in December.

Prince William and Duchess Kate will be promoting their favorite charities and carrying out official duties during the trip, which will include fighting the illegal wildlife trade and meeting organizations which work with disadvantaged young people. There will also be a glamorous dinner benefiting their former university, St. Andrews, where they first met.

The trip, which starts on December 7, won’t be a long one though as the couple will only be in the city for three days. The other bad news for American royal watchers is that William and Kate and leaving little Prince George at home.

Also on their agenda is a visit to Washington, where the Prince will attend an anti-corruption conference to discuss a zero tolerance approach to the transportation across borders of illegal wildlife parts.

While there, Kate will stay in New York City and visit a local child development center. But the couple will be reunited to spend the evening together watching an NBA basketball game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn where they will see the New York Nets play the Cavaliers. Here’s hoping the pair will be caught on the kiss-cam.