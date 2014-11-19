Princess Grace's great grandson makes his first public appearance in Monaco

Prince George has a rival for the cutest European baby: Monaco’s little Sacha, Princess Grace's great grandson.

Nearly 18 months after he was born, Sacha’s parents Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo took the adorable blonde boy out for his first engagement at Monaco's National Day on Wednesday.

Sacha was unaware of the stir he was causing as he hung out with other members of the Monegasque royal family. Dressed in a white shirt and dungarees, Sacha was held in the arms of his mom Tatiana while entertained by Princess Caroline.

Sacha won’t have all the attention for long as a sibling will soon join him, as fashion designer mom Tatiana is pregnant with her second child. More babies are on the way for the Monaco royals — pregnant Princess Charlene was also in attendance and is expected to give birth to twins later this year.

The day’s celebrations started in the palace’s courtyard and everyone was dressed up. Tatiana wore a patterned coat and striking hat while Princess Caroline looked smart in a navy, tweed jacket and skirt.