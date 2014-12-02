​Prince William and Kate Middleton to stay New York’s Carlyle Hotel

Well, we didn’t imagine they were going to be slumming it. Prince William and Kate Middleton will be staying at the swanky Carlyle Hotel on Madison Avenue during their stay in New York City, People magazine is reporting.

The hotel is a residential hotel where William’s mother Princess Diana stayed whenever she visited the Big Apple and Prince Charles has since used the hotel too.

The hotel is a New York landmark and has many famous residents and stories. Every American president since Truman has visited the swish Art Deco establishment and it was the hangout of John F Kennedy Jr. — he was even there having breakfast the fateful morning before his tragic plane crash.

In addition, Hollywood flocks to the hotel that has been frequented by stars including Mick Jagger, Tom Cruise and Victoria Beckham. It was also most recently the home of Broadway legend Elaine Strich.

William and Kate are in New York City starting December 7, and like most tourists, they have a jam-packed schedule, seeing William traveling to Washington, D.C. for a day and then returning to see a Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers NBA match.