The 13 cutest photos of Prince George



The royals were photographed at Kensington Palace in March 2014 by Jason Bell, the official photographer for George's christening.

Prince George has officially earned the title of Your Royal Cuteness! In his nearly 17 months of life, the little prince has charmed royal watchers all over the world with his effortlessly photogenic disposition.



On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released Prince George's official Christmas pictures.

Whether he's in his parents' arms or playing with other children, everything he does for the cameras is adorable. Even when he was napping in his earliest photos, the young royal was able to put us all under his spell.

Click on the photo below to see more of Prince George's cutest moments: