Kate Middleton to celebrate 33rd birthday with low key affair

Today marks Kate Middleton's 33rd birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge has opted to have a simple affair at home instead of a big bash. A Palace source tells People that she will be “spending the day privately” with husband Prince William and 17-month-old Prince George.

Kate received flowers on Christmas

They are believed to be at their newly renovated 10-bedroom home, Anmer Hall, within the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Clarence House sent well-wishes to the Duchess and tweeted a most adorable photo of the royal as a child alongside a recent pic from Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene church.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge who turns 33 today #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/IzNIchdcPR — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 9, 2015

Last year, Kate once again chose to have a low-key dinner party at Kensington Palace with William, her parents Carole and Michael and siblings Pippa and James.

For her 31st birthday, it was a different tune. Pre-baby George, Kate and William went to a Cirque du Soleil show with some friends.

This is the second year in a row that Kate has chosen to have a low-key birthday

After this celebration at home, Kate, who is due in April with her second child, will return to her official duties on January 15 and 16. She will be visiting the Barlby School and attending an event for the Fostering Network.

Happiest of birthdays, Kate!