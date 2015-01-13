Queen Letizia steps out in minimally chic ensemble to awards ceremony

Less is more rang true for Spain’s Queen Letizia on Tuesday. The royal kept her ensemble simple but chic as she attended the Telefonica Ability Awards in Madrid.

The always stylish Queen paired an A-line high-waisted structured skirt with a white blouse and black pumps. She solely wore drop-down earrings for jewelry. Completing her look, she wore red lipstick as her pop of color and accessorized with a black sparkly clutch.

The 42-year-old was joined at the event that recognized companies’ efforts to integrate disabled people into the workforce by Health Minister Alfonso Alonso.

Letizia took to the stage acknowledging and commending the winning companies.

The former journalist continually wins herself in the fashion department. Her minimalist style is always done perfectly and she never does anything overboard.

With Letizia back to work after a Christmas break with husband King Felipe VI and daughters Leonor and Sofia, there will be lots more to come for her and her wardrobe choices.