Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, spends 50th birthday with Prince Edward

The Countess of Wessex marked her 50th birthday by carrying out two public engagements with her husband Prince Edward on Tuesday. Sophie attended the engagements in support of The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Trust and charity Tomorrow's People.

The Countess of Wessex celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday

The Countess was greeted by royal family fans as she arrived at the Tomorrow's People Social Enterprises at St Anselm's Church in Kennington, London with her husband. She looked smart and stylish on her special day in a blush pink coat and dress paired with knee high boots and black tights.

Sophie and Edward met with staff and supporters of the national employment charity, of which Sophie is a patron, before touring the different facilities at the South London church. The Countess was then presented with a birthday cake by a former Tomorrow's People client who now works at a local bakery and flowers from the charity's flower stall.

Prince Edward's wife was presented with a beautiful birthday cake

After their visit, the royal couple proceeded to The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to see demonstrations of the Avoidable Blindness Program of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust. They met with eyecare students and took part in a presentation of "Peek," a portable eye examination kit which turns a smartphone into a comprehensive eye exam tool that takes high resolution images of the eye.

Sophie and Edward's day will end with a reception for students, staff and supporters of the program.

Sophie received tons of birthday messages on Twitter to commemorate her milestone celebration, both from the charities that she is a patron of and British Monarchy's Twitter account, which shared an adorable picture of the Countess as a youngster alongside a recent official portrait.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Sophie, Countess of Wessex who turns 50 today #HappyBirthdayHRH" they tweeted.

The mother-of-two posed for the new official photograph in honor of the big 5-0, and looks effortlessly poised as she smiles in an elegant white blouse.

The British royal family also commemorated Sophie's birthday with a never-before-seen photo of the Countess ready to perform in Cinderella as a child.

Young Sophie the ballerina

The photo attracted lots of comments and birthday wishes from royal fans, who described the photo as "beautiful" and "cute," along with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHRH.