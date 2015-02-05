Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is mad for plaid

During an official royal visit on Thursday, Prince Charles' wife showed she sure knows a thing or two about traditional British style. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a festive plaid ensemble while touring the Art Worker's Guild, an organization dedicated to distinguished craftspeople, artists and designers in London.

Photo: Getty Images



Accompanied by her longtime love, Camilla, 67, was photographed laughing and chatting with workers while learning more about the guild's tools and their talented craftspeople. Camilla dressed up for the occasion in a velvet-trimmed plaid skirt and jacket that featured just the right amount of ruffles at the cuff. She accessorized with earrings, a link bracelet and black boots to fend off the chilly British weather.

Photo: Getty Images



The royals certainly aren't ones to simply take in their surroundings — they actively participate. Camilla tried her hand at a gold embossing tool while Charles joked that he couldn't see well in a pair of safety goggles.

Photo: Getty Images



There's one thing we can say about Charles and Camilla — they certainly know how to have a good time.