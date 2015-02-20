Royal appearance? Monaco's Charlotte Casiraghi may attend the Oscars

This Sunday we can expect Hollywood royalty like Reese Witherspoon and Bradley Cooper to walk the red carpet at the Oscars. But this year we may actually be graced with a true member of the monarchy, Charlotte Casiraghi of the Monaco royal family.

Charlotte Casiraghi attended the Gucci Paris Master Day 4 in Villepinte, France Photo: Getty Images

The 28-year-old is currently in Los Angeles where the Academy Awards will take place on February 22. Though she may be in town to support her French comedy star partner Gad Elmaleh, who is the father of her son Raphael and who often performs in the States, some believe she could grace Hollywood's most coveted event.

Charlotte stunned on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 Photo: Getty Images

This season is particularly special for the Monaco royal family as it marks 60 years since Charlotte 's grandmother, Princess Grace, won the Oscar for best actress. Known then as Grace Kelly, she took home the trophy for her role in The Country Girl in 1955 before retiring to marry Prince Rainier.

Prince Rainier III of Monaco with Princess Grace Kelly at the opera on National Day in 1980 in Monte Carlo, Monaco Photo: Getty Images

Princess Grace of Monaco attended the Lincoln Center Tribute to Alfred Hitchcock in 1974 in New York City Photo: Getty Images

It wouldn't be the first time a member of their royal family made an appearance at the awards show. Monaco's reigning sovereign, Prince Albert, attended in 2012 accompanied by his new wife and former Olympic swimmer, Princess Charlene, who wowed audiences in a floor-length white gown by Akris and easily blended with the other starlets.

Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene attended the Academy Awards in 2012 Photo: Getty Images



Charlotte, like her late grandmother who was tragically killed in a car accident in 1982, is known for her stunning style, intrinsic glamour and silver screen beauty. She is the face of Gucci and has previously walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and will have no problem standing out from the A-list crowd at the Oscars should she attend.

Watch Grace Kelly accept the Oscar for Best Actress in 1955: