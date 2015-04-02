Prince Harry ready to begin month-long stint with Australian army

Prince Harry is ready to embark on one of the final chapters of his ten-year military career. On Monday, Harry – known as Captain Harry Wales in the British Army – will begin a month-long secondment in the Australian Army.



The 31-year-old has said he is "tremendously looking forward" to spending time Down Under, during which he "will work and live alongside colleagues in the Australian Army in a number of regiments in Sydney, Darwin and Perth".

Prince Harry will embark on a month-long secondment with the Australian army Photo: Getty Images

In a statement, the ADF – Australian Defense Force – said it was aiming to provide Harry with "an authentic military experience in the Australian army that builds on his previous experience with coalition forces and complements his work with wounded, injured and ill service personnel."



It continued, "He is expected to take part in a range of unit-based activities and training exercises. These will include urban training exercises, regional bush patrols, flight simulation and aviation activities, joint fire exercises and Indigenous engagements activities. Captain Wales will also take part in routine activities, such as physical training, first aid training and pack marches.

Prince Harry will end his ten-year military career in June Photo: Getty Images



"Additionally, he will have the opportunity to meet wounded, injured and ill service personnel during his time in Australia, which will complement his advocacy work in this area in the UK."



‘Wounded warriors’ hold a special interest for Harry, who has publicly supported a number of charities including Help for Heroes, ABF the Soldiers' Charity and Walking with the Wounded – in Autumn he will support that latter by joining five wounded service personnel for part of their 1,000-mile trek around Britain. In March 2014, he launched the Invictus Games for injured members of the armed forces.

Prince Harry is a big supporter of charities that help injured servicemen and women Photo: Getty Images



Before he reports for duty on Monday, the prince will lay a wreath at the war memorial in Canberra. During his attachment, Harry will also accompany Prince Charles on a trip to Turkey at the end of April for commemorations on the anniversary of the battle of Gallipoli.



Prince Harry will leave the British Army in June after ten years service, which included two tours of Afghanistan. He described his decision to leave as "really tough", and has said his experiences in the military will "stay with me for the rest of my life".