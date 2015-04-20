9 adorable royal babies and toddlers around the world

We all know and love Kate Middleton and Prince William's little boy Prince George and eagerly await the arrival of their second child. But, although the little prince may be one of the most famous royal babies, he certainly isn't the only one.

Prince George already knows how to work the camera Photo: Getty Images

From the moment an heir steps out for the first public appearance as a newborn, the world is fascinated by his or her every move. From first steps to first days of school, we can't get enough of these royal kids.

Isla Phillips is all smiles with her mom Autumn Photo: Getty Images

With so many royal families, there are bound to be several little prince and princesses running around at any time. Prince Albert and his wife Charlene just welcomed twins a couple of months ago, while Princess Estelle of Sweden is already hamming it up for the cameras at three years old.

So as we wait for Kate's April due date, here's a look at some of these adorable royal babies and toddlers.

Click on the picture below for more royal baby photos:

Photo: Getty Images