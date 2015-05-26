Royal Moroccan wedding: Prince Moulay Rachid marries in colorful ceremony

Bejeweled tiaras, three days of feasts and a series of ornate, beautiful dresses: the Moroccan royal wedding certainly was a grand affair.

This past weekend, the African nation celebrated the wedding of King Mohammed’s brother, Prince Moulay Rachid, to Lalla Oum Keltoum in Rabat.

The prince, 44, and his 27-year-old fiancée began their three-day wedding festivities on November 13 with a henna ceremony at the royal palace.

On Friday, the festivities continued with a traditional Berza ceremony, where the bride and groom, Prince Moulay Rachid and Lalla Oum Keltoum, were officially displayed and admired together before their guests.

Moroccan royal watchers were excited to learn details about the bride-to-be when the couple's engagement was announced in June, although her name had not been released until now.

Marrakesh-born Oum, whose background is in international trade, is the daughter of Moulay Mamoun Boufares, who was the governor of Marrakech when King Mohammed VI ascended the throne in July 1999.

For the Berza ceremony, the bride wore a white wedding gown complete with a sparkling tiara and a white veil.