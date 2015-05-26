Look back: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding

Prince William and Duchess Kate have quite the role models when it comes to marriage longevity: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be married 67 years on Thursday.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh will be on an official royal visit to Scotland, where they will visit RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks in Moray, but we're sure they'll find a romantic way to celebrate their anniversary.

The royal pair were married in a traditional ceremony that took place on November 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey. The affair was attended by royals from all over Europe including Spain, Norway, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands.

At the time, Elizabeth was just 21 years old, while Philip was 26. As soon as they married, Philip Mountbatten became "His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh" after renouncing his Greek and Danish titles.

Like Duchess Kate, Elizabeth’s elegant white satin dress inspired a new generation of royal wedding dresses, including that of Princess Grace of Monaco.

Elizabeth's wedding party boasted eight bridesmaids, which included her sister Princess Margaret and her cousins Princess Alexandra of Kent and Lady Mary Cambridge.

The wedding cake stood nine feet high and had four tasty tiers. The decadent dessert was cut using the Duke of Edinburgh's sword, which was a gift from Elizabeth's father, King George VI.

The couple received an outpouring of love and support from royal family fans around the world: over 2,500 presents and 10,000 telegrams.