Duchess ​Camilla wears her wedding tiara to Buckingham Palace



The Duchess of Cornwall knows the power of a beautiful piece of jewelry and put one to use Tuesday night at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, 67, wore what royal watchers believe to be a family heirloom, the Cubitt-Shand diamond-encrusted tiara, to a reception for members of the diplomatic corps.

The last time she was photographed in the dazzling piece was at her first wedding to Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Since then her daughter, Laura, has worn the tiara at her 2006 wedding to Harry Lopes.



Camilla wore the statement piece — believed to be a legacy of the Duchess' maternal grandmother Sonia Rosemary Cubitt, Baroness Ashcombe — with dangling diamond earrings and a four-string pearl necklace. But her primary accessory was, of course, her husband Prince Charles, who accompanied her to the Palace wearing a black suit with medals adorning his jacket.

Earlier that day, the royal couple opened a new school, the Sky Academy Careers Lab in London, aimed at inspiring the broadcasters of tomorrow.