The week's best royal style: Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Princess Madeleine

It was all about the British royal family this week as numerous members stepped out at the Royal Ascot showcasing their finest duds. Princess Beatrice led the way making numerous appearances at the Berkshire-based racing event, showcasing her chic summer style.



On Friday, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter sported a stylish white skater dress and a wide-brimmed burnt orange and turquoise hat, while earlier in the week she turned heads in a vibrant shin-length skirt by Roksanda and a black Nereida Fraiman hat.

Princess Beatrice of York at Royal Ascot Photo: Getty Images



Beatrice was joined by her younger sister Princess Eugenie, cousin Zara Tindall and aunt the Countess of Wessex at Ascot, with Zara looking radiant in a yellow dress by Irish designer Paul Costelloe.



On June 14, Zara had opted for a more dressed down look when she attended a charity polo match in Gloucestershire with Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George Photo: Getty Images



Kate, who had made her first public appearance since the birth of her daughter Princess Charlotte the day before at Trooping the Colour, looked casual yet stylish in a navy striped top and jeans.



Not too far away, the Swedish royal family descended upon Stockholm on Saturday to see Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist tie knot.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden gave birth just two days after Prince Carl Philip's wedding Photo: Getty Images



The groom's proud sisters, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine both chose elegant floor length gowns for the occasion. Madeleine, who gave birth to her son Prince Nicolas of Sweden just two days after Carl Philip and Sofia's nuptials, wore a jeweled pink Elie Saab dress and a dazzling tiara. Her older sister Victoria opted for a gray-patterned gown from H&M's Conscious Collection.

Princess Victoria wore H&M's Conscious Collection to her brother's wedding Photo: Getty Images



Other guests at the royal wedding included Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Tatiana of Greece, Queen Mathilde of the Belgians and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who wore a striking magenta and cream gown, which she teamed with a glittering tiara.

