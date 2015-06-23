David Beckham meets with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

It was a meeting of British greats when the king of soccer, David Beckham, met with none other than Queen Elizabeth herself when he attended Buckingham Palace as a special guest at HM The Queen's Young Leaders Event, which celebrates Britain and the Commonwealth's emerging business talent.



The retired soccer star was given pride of place in the photograph taken on Monday, sitting to the Queen's left. To her right was former prime minister Sir John Major.



David posed alongside the Queen and Sir Jon Major at Buckingham Palace Photo: Getty Images



David later posted a close-up of the trio on his Instagram account, tenderly remembering his grandparents and how proud they would be of the shot. "WOW my nan and grandad would have been so proud of this picture... Beautiful evening at Buckingham Palace," wrote the family man and dad of four.



The 40-year-old was dapper for the royal occasion in a dark navy blue suit which he matched with a crisp, white shirt and a white pocket square and polka dot tie. A pair of leather shoes, some designer stubble and his trademark quiff completed the former England captain's slick look.



The soccer icon gave a speech at a reception at the Palace Photo: Getty Images



Her Majesty, meanwhile, opted for a light pink dress and jacket, accessorizing with three strands of pearls, matching earrings, a brooch and a pair of white gloves.



David is no stranger to meeting the royal family. He has met the monarch on various occasions and received his OBE from Buckingham Palace in 2003. He has also mingled with Princes William and Harry, and even teamed up with William to promote a wildlife campaign last year.



David greeted the monarch with a firm handshake Photo: Getty Images



The Queen's Young Leader Award recognizes and celebrates exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth, who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives, according to the official website.

Winners of this prestigious Award will receive a unique package of training, mentoring and networking, including a one-week residential program in the UK during which they will collect their award from the monarch.