Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo's wedding: all the details

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo are having not one but two ceremonies to celebrate their marriage. After a seven-year romance, the couple are set to embark on the love story of their lives and will marry first in Pierre's native Monaco.

Princess Caroline of Monaco's younger son and his Italian fiancée will make their union official at a civil ceremony on July 25 in the royal palace. The following week, Pierre and Beatrice will hold a bigger, religious ceremony on the private Borromean islands, owned by the bride's family.

Ahead of what will be the most glamorous and modern royal nuptials of the year, HELLO! has gathered everything you need to know about the "garden party-style" celebrations.

The guests

Out of the 700 reported guests who have been invited to the civil ceremony, the most notable attendees will come from the Casiraghi and the Borromeo families. On Pierre's side, his uncle Prince Albert, who is the reigning monarch of the small principality, and Albert's wife Princess Charlene will attend. The prince will also give a speech to toast the newlyweds at the reception.

Pierre's mother Princess Caroline and Pierre's older siblings Andrea and Charlotte will also support the groom on the day. Andrea's wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, who married in the palace two years ago, is expected to attend.

Princess Caroline's other daughter from her marriage to Prince Ernst, 16-year-old Princess Alexandra, is also expected to attend, as are Pierre's aunt Princess Stephanie and Stephanie's children Louis and Pauline Ducruet and Camillle Gottlieb.

On the Borromeo side, members of the aristocratic Italian family will travel to Monaco, including the bride's parents Count Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo and Countess Donna Paola Marzotto. Beatrice's older brother Carlo will most likely make the trip, while her older half-sisters may also attend – Donna Isabella, Donna Lavinia and Donna Matilde.

The ceremony

The civil ceremony will take place at noon in the palace's salons, an invite that was leaked has shown. The celebrations will then be moved outside to the palace gardens, where a "picnic-style" reception has been arranged. Italian publication Dagospia has also reported that a few select guests will attend a breakfast at the luxurious Fairmont Hotel in Monte Carlo, organized by Beatrice's mom, on the morning of the civil ceremony.

The reception

Prince Albert, who has played a part in the wedding preparations, is planning a "cavagnëtu", or in other words, a garden party, for his nephew and new bride. At the start of the reception, the monarch will give a speech before the alfresco party kicks off.

Sources added that Pierre wanted to hold a picnic-style celebration to reflect his upbringing in Provence. When his father Stefano Casiraghi died when Pierre was 3, Princess Caroline raised her children in the French countryside. "Pierre had this [country-style] upbringing, which he loved," said an insider. "He wanted to have a wedding reminiscent of his childhood and to share that with his bride."

A heavy dose of glamour and elegance will also be thrown into the mix and the reception will reportedly be held in a part of the palace gardens that is rarely pictured – a covered terrace. The space was designed by Albert's late mother Grace Kelly, who wanted to reflect American homes with outdoor areas. The actress-turned-princess also had a 1960s style swimming pool built for her children to play and swim in, which will no doubt be featured at the reception.

The wedding registry

With a bride from an aristocratic family and Princess Caroline's son for a groom, guests will no doubt be wondering what they can get the nearlyweds as a gift. The couple have reportedly set up two wedding registries, one in Monte Carlo and another in Milan, to accommodate their international guests. According to Italian magazine Oggi, Pierre and Beatrice have chosen prestigious boutique Czarina – which has two stores in Monaco and offers antiques, jewels and home décor. Included in the registry is a salt and pepper set in the shape of flamencos which costs $108 and a tray with antler handles at $450.

The pair, who are both avid readers, have created a second registry in the Taschen bookstore in Milan, hitting two price points: one that's more economical and another that includes books costing up to $11,000 for a single volume.

But the charitable couple gave guests a third option, the account number of the AMADE foundation children's charity. The organization was created by Princess Grace of Monaco in 1963 and Princess Caroline is currently president. The couple would like the proceeds from this "wedding gift" to help a project that supports disadvantaged children in Sicily.

The dress

Monaco's royal brides in the past have opted for simple and chic gowns for their civil ceremonies, with Tatiana Santo Domingo, the most recent bride, wearing an ethereal white gown that reflected her bohemian style. The flowing dress was designed by Italian fashion house Missoni, whose heiress Margherita is a close friend of Tatiana.

While it's not yet known which designer Beatrice has chosen, the statuesque beauty will no doubt stay true to her elegant and flawless style. She will most likely choose a simpler gown and save a spectacular one for her big day. A favorite with royal brides, Beatrice may follow in the footsteps of Princess Madeleine of Sweden, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and walk down the aisle in Valentino.

The Italian designer would be particularly fitting for 29-year-old Beatrice, whose uncle Count Matteo Marzotto was the former president and director of the Valentino fashion house when the label belonged to the Marzotto Group.