Buckingham Palace behind the scenes: A Royal Welcome

Buckingham Palace is best known as being Queen Elizabeth’s London home and office. But it is also one of the last few remaining working royal palaces in the world. In 2014, around 62,000 people visited as invited guests for occasions ranging from a private audience with the monarch to garden parties for thousands.

Buckingham Palace has set the backdrop for some of the royal family's most high profile gatherings – like Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's chat with President Obama and First Lady Michelle. Photo: Getty Images

For 2 months every summer, too, some of the State Rooms are open to visitors, who can also enjoy a special exhibition. This year, a series of displays will give a sense of the events that take place at the Palace, along with an insight into what goes on behind the scenes to plan and deliver these occasions.

Anna Reynolds, a curator at Royal Collection Trust, writes exclusively for this week's issue of HELLO! about the new exhibition "A Royal Welcome" at Buckingham Palace.

Curator at the Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds meticulously measures the table setting at the Palace to make sure everything is in place Photo: Ian Jones/ HELLO!

Would you like to hear more about royal party planning and the spectacularly grand events at the Palace? Watch HELLO!'s exclusive chat with Anna in the video below.

