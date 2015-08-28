Queen Rania steps out with look-alike daughter Princess Iman in France

Not only does Queen Rania of Jordan's daughter Princess Iman bint Abdullah look like her, but she is also following in her footsteps of public appearances and service as well. The mother-daughter duo stepped out together again on August 26 showcasing their coordinated outfits while the 44-year-old made an impassioned speech at the Medef Summer 2015 University Conference near Paris.

Queen Rania and her daughter looked stunning at a conference near Paris Photo: Getty Images

The Queen shared an important message about the importance to fight against the

"diabolic ideology" of the extremists. This is one of the many times she's spoken out on the issue, showing her interest in the current situation in the Arab region. As she has done over the years, Rania focused on the youth of her country saying some 100 million jobs must be created in the region by 2020, to avoid disaffected young people from joining the ranks of jihadists.

Rania gave an impassioned speech Photo: Getty Images

This is the second appearance the twosome has made recently. They visited a cafe on August 16, in the historic district of Jordan's capital city, Amman where they met with the members of Out & About, an event-planning organization. Their sighting sparked comments around the world about the pair looking more like sisters than mother and daughter as they both looked chic in a more casual look.

Rina and her daughter attended another event together in more casual looks Photo: Instagram/@queenrania