Queen Rania steps out with look-alike daughter Princess Iman in France
Not only does Queen Rania of Jordan's daughter Princess Iman bint Abdullah look like her, but she is also following in her footsteps of public appearances and service as well. The mother-daughter duo stepped out together again on August 26 showcasing their coordinated outfits while the 44-year-old made an impassioned speech at the Medef Summer 2015 University Conference near Paris.
The Queen shared an important message about the importance to fight against the
"diabolic ideology" of the extremists. This is one of the many times she's spoken out on the issue, showing her interest in the current situation in the Arab region. As she has done over the years, Rania focused on the youth of her country saying some 100 million jobs must be created in the region by 2020, to avoid disaffected young people from joining the ranks of jihadists.
Along with taking a lead when it comes to representing her country, the queen proved she's a fashion leader as well. She looked regal in a cream knee-length dress, pale pink bag by Kate Spade and heels while her 18-year-old mini-me donned a white dress as well, but with a red pattern around the waist.
This is the second appearance the twosome has made recently. They visited a cafe on August 16, in the historic district of Jordan's capital city, Amman where they met with the members of Out & About, an event-planning organization. Their sighting sparked comments around the world about the pair looking more like sisters than mother and daughter as they both looked chic in a more casual look.
The princess, who is the daughter of King Abdullah II, has been spotted out with her mother more recently as she is currently on summer break from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.