Kate Middleton stuns in sheer gown with Prince William and Prince Harry at the 'Spectre' premiere

Triple date! Kate Middleton dazzled with Prince William and Prince Harry on her arms at the Spectre premiere on Monday night. The much-awaited thriller featuring Daniel Craig was given the royal seal of approval. Kate, 33, looked ravishing in a light-blue Jenny Packham gown with a sheer back. She completed her look with sparkly earrings and belt and an elegant updo.

Photo: Getty Images

William, 33, and her 31-year-old brother-in-law Harry were both looking quite dapper in tuxes. Harry continued to show off his latest accessory: his scruff. The royals took their seats for the screening at the Royal Albert Hall, where they were joined by the 007 star, villain Christoph Waltz and Bond's leading ladies Monica Bellucci and Léa Seydoux. Director Sam Mendes also attended the opening night of the thriller.

Hosting the red carpet arrivals were comedian David Walliams and presenters Susanna Reid and Rick Edwards. Spectre was the second film premiere of the day for William, Kate and Harry.

Photo: Getty Images

Earlier that day, the royals attended a creative industries-themed event run by The Charities Forum. The Forum is a group of more than 30 charities that Kate and the Princes work closely with, either as patrons or supporters.

At the event held at the BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, central London, William, Kate and Harry watched the premiere of Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas. As the Duke and Duchess had already watched snippets of the 30-minute film, the couple did not stay to watch the whole feature.

Kate did, however, take to the stage and took part in a very special animation, acting out a scene with a young child. The Duchess and the Princes also took part in an arts and crafts activity where they made clay models of Shaun the Sheep alongside a group of children.