Prince Albert talks about his 'wonderful' twins: Exclusive video

What was turning 1 like for Monaco's royal twins? Their proud dad Prince Albert told all in an interview with HELLO!'s sister brand HOLA! TV, describing his babies as "wonderful." The Prince and his wife Princess Charlene celebrated Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's milestone on December 10, and the couple were overjoyed on the babies' special day.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

"It was wonderful," he said. "We had a little bit of a public celebration with some school children and some people from Monaco at the marketplace and we also had, of course, a private celebration. They're wonderful, wonderful babies. They're doing very well and we're very, very proud of them."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL PHOTO GALLERY VIEW GALLERY

The Prince ensured he moved around his busy schedule so he could spend time with his wife and their twins on their first birthday. He previously told People magazine that the majority of the day would be for "family only", saying: "I've set the day aside, I've no other appointments, we just want the family time. I want to take some pictures, some movies of them, so it's just going to be a family day."

WATCH: Prince Albert reveals how proud he is of his twins

The doting father opened up about the twins' first year, describing it as an "incredible joyride". Speaking to the publication, Albert said: "You know, you never know how kids are going to turn out. But if this first few months have been any indication, it's going to be an incredible joyride and an incredible experience."

While Prince Albert has a very busy schedule and can't always spend a lot of time with his offspring, he knows he can leave the twins' mother in charge. Albert recently praised Charlene for her hands-on approach when it comes to their twins and credited their happy nature to their mother's love and care.

"She's very eager to be with her children at all times,"he said. "She's up with the kids at six and takes them through the morning. Every day. I don't think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren't as good a mother as she is."

Princess Charlene, who has been rocking a trendy new pixie cut, had a chance to show her maternal side earlier this week as she helped her husband – and Santa Claus! – hand out early Christmas gifts to children in Monaco.