Kate Middleton to guest edit an online news website

From the Palace to the newsroom! Kate Middleton is set to guest edit the British edition of the online news site The Huffington Post in February.

Her one-day role comes as she aims to raise awareness about mental health in young people, and her focus will be highlighting the inspiring work being done by parents, teachers, researchers and professionals on mental health issues around the U.K.

As guest editor, the Duchess will welcome the online team to Kensington Palace in February Photo: Getty Image



A Kensington Palace Spokesperson said: "The Duchess of Cambridge has made the mental health of young children a key focus of her work in recent years. She is delighted that The Huffington Post will help put a spotlight on this important issue.

"The Duchess will be commissioning contributions from a number of leading figures in the mental health sector as well as from young people, parents, and teachers. We look forward to welcoming The Huffington Post team to Kensington Palace next month."

Since having Princess Charlotte, the royal mother has stepped up her efforts itop put the spotlight on the issue. Just before Christmas, Kate visited the Anna Freud Centre, which helps children with serious behavioural issues, joining in with a drumming lesson as part of their end-of-term celebrations.

The couple helped raise money for Place2Be, one of Kate's patronages which provides counselling for children in schools.

The royals recently visited a youth project to find out more about the problem of bullying Photo: Getty Images



By February, two-year-old George should be settled at nursery school – allowing his mother to turn her attention to the work that has become increasingly important to her. He is attending the Westacre Montessori School.

Kate has made mental health in children a central focus of her public duties Photo: Getty Images



In a recent interview, William gave a clue about how their children have affected their outlook recently admitting that he is "a lot more emotional since becoming a father. "You well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father," he said.