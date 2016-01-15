Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips on his childhood with William and Harry

As he takes on party planning for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's massive 90th birthday bash, Peter Phillips has shared memories from his childhood. As the 38-year-old, who is the monarch's eldest grandson, appeared on Good Morning Britain this week he opened up on life as a royal, and what it was like growing up with cousins Prince William and Prince Harry.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO VIEW GALLERY



VIEW GALLERY

Peter Phillips in front of Grandma's house – Buckingham Palace Photo Getty Images

On having the Queen for a grandmother, Peter said: "I guess it's a little strange but if you're growing up with that sort of thing, there's never a moment when you go, 'Oh, wow'. We had great fun growing up on our holidays, going to stay with her at Sandringham [estate], Balmoral and Windsor [castles], and we were incredibly lucky to share a lot of our childhood time with her.



"She's such an inspiration, not only to the country but to us as a family. You know, her work ethic and her dedication is something that I think the whole family has always aspired to, at least get somewhere near."



VIEW GALLERY

Peter, Prince William and Prince Harry playing together at Sandringham in 1988 Photo: Rex



Peter, the son of Princess Anne, also spoke about his playful childhood with his sister Zara Phillips and their cousins, including Prince William and Prince Harry. "We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in... So there was quite a gang of us growing up in that age and it was a lot of fun. We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos but fortunately I don't think we broke too much!"

The Queen will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, June 12, when she will be joined by 10,000 guests in what has been billed as the "biggest street party" the nation has ever seen.