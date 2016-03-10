See what Prince William did for a toddler after an air ambulance rescue

It looks like we can add 'making balloon animals' to the list of Prince William's talents! The Duke of Cambridge created the impromptu toy out of a surgical glove to calm a sick toddler after his air ambulance swept in to rescue the tot from an allergic reation.

Three-year-old Luke Sawyer from Little Dunmow in Essex, England had suffered an anaphylactic shock triggered by eating a snack containing peanuts, and was picked up by the Prince – an East Anglian Air Ambulance pilot – and his colleagues for treatment.

Prince William made Luke Sawyer a balloon animal from a surgical glove Photo: Getty Images

After the toddler was treated for the potentially fatal reaction, which was triggered by an allergy to nuts, he was handed the fun souvenir by the Prince – a balloon creature complete with a smiley face and big eyes drawn on a black marker.

The gesture meant a lot to both Luke and his mom Donna, 49, who has said that her son refuses to let go of the balloon glove.

"We thought it was a really touching thing for Prince William to do as it really took his mind off everything that was going on," she said. "He wouldn't let go of the balloon glove, even taking it to bed with him."

William works an average 80 hours a month for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Photo: Getty Images

Prince William works 80 hours per month – or 20 hours per week – as a pilot. He takes part in a four days on, four days off rotation, which averages 8.5 hours per shift. These shifts allow him to fulfill his royal and parental duties, however he has recently come under scrutiny for what some have regarded as his reluctance to take on more official duties.

A palace source responded to the criticism by telling HELLO!: "Over the course of the year, the monthly average would be 80 hours on shift. His royal and charitable duties are on top of that.

"There are engagements and tours and meeting and all sorts, and his team works with the Air Ambulance Service to fit it into his diary. This is no different to what he's been doing since he started flying. It's ultimately a very skilled and rewarding job – he's flying doctors around to help save people's lives."

On Thursday the Prince was doing something else to help save lives – visiting a London hospital with wife Kate Middleton – to help raise awareness around the cause of suicide prevention.