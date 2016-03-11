Prince William and Kate Middleton: All about their youth charity day in London

On Friday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up to attend a royal engagement at the urban youth charity XLP in London. The royal couple visited the program to find out more about the work carried out by their XL Mentoring scheme.

The pair arrived at the centre on the afternoon, and greeted crowds who had gathered outside along with Patrick Regan, XLP chief executive and founder. The Duchess, 34, was stylish as ever in a red and white skirt suit from little-known London brand Eponine. She accessorized with a black clutch bag and matching court shoes.

During their visit to the charity, William and Kate listened to personal stories about life growing up among gangs, violence and poverty. Patrick took the opportunity to highlight a rise in the number of stabbings and death due to knife crime along with the work XLP are doing to prevent it.

The Duke and Duchess also learned how the charity's mentoring program is supporting teenagers who are involved in crime and anti-social behavior, and helping them to change their lives for the better.

XL-Mentoring is a scheme run through churches and charitable organizations that offers support to young people aged 11-18 by providing them with a mentor. Mentors meet up with them for two hours a week for 12 months to discuss any issues they may have, as well as helping them to learn new skills, set goals for the future and work hard to achieve them.

It is not the first time William and Kate have seen the charity's work first-hand; in March 2015 the royal couple visited one of XLP's community outreach projects in Sydenham, London, which they described as "incredible and revolutionary".