Prince Harry extends his trip in Nepal to help rebuild a school

Prince Harry isn't ready to pack his bags and go home yet! The 31-year-old royal, who has been visiting Nepal since last Saturday and was set to leave on Wednesday, made the surprise announcement that he plans on extending his trip.

Harry has decided to extend his trip to Nepal Photo: Getty Images

Delivering what was meant to be his farewell speech at the British Embassy, Harry said: "The people I have met and the beauty of this country make it very hard to leave."

He continued: "Thankfully however, I'm not leaving just yet," which surprised the audience and royal watchers.

Harry will travel to a remote village to help Team Rubicon charity on an earthquake relief project. The Prince, who has seen various recovery projects during his stay, will help reconstruct a school destroyed by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake of April 2015.

Alongside a group of volunteers, Harry will trek into the mountains of central Nepal with his own equipment to assist the local community in all aspects of repairing and rebuilding their school.

Harry admits that the people he has met and the beauty of the country was more reason for him to stay Photo: Getty Images

Since the earthquake struck, students have been in makeshift classrooms made of poles, tarpaulins and tin. These temporary facilities will provide little defense against the difficult weather conditions in the rainy season to come.

"I'm so grateful to have this opportunity at the end of my official tour to do my small bit to help this beautiful country," Harry said at the U.K. Embassy Reception.

A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed that Harry will play a full role in the project and spend the next week camping in the mountains. He will return to the U.K. at the end of the month.

Harry has been enjoying his time in the beautiful country Photo: Getty Images

In his farewell speech, Harry gave a special mention to some of the incredible people he has met along the way, including 15-year-old Purushottam Suwal, the chairperson of the community committee at Byasi camp, where 80 families lost their homes in last year's earthquake.

"His energy and optimism was inspiring and I was left in no doubt why his community had picked him to lead them through such a difficult time," said Harry. "I would not be surprised if I meet him again on a future visit as Prime Minister. Keep an eye out for him!"

"What happened in this country a year ago was a tragic disaster," he concluded. "But the people I met showed me that everyone is focused on the work ahead."

After listing all the reasons why people should visit Nepal, Harry sweetly said: "Most of all you have to come to meet the people of Nepal. I have rarely in my life felt as welcomed as I have over the last few days. If anything I may have been a bit too welcome! This tika is here to stay."