Sarah Ferguson on rumored boyfriend Manuel Fernandez: 'We are just friends'

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is setting the record straight when it comes to her rumored Spanish boyfriend Manuel Fernandez. Discussing the entrepreneur with the Daily Mail she said, “Manuel is a wonderful person, but we are just friends—friends and business partners.”

Photo: Getty Images

The 56-year-old continued, “I'm the ambassador for his new lifestyle app, vVoosh, which is launching this year.” Manuel added that he and the duchess have “always been friends.”

The technology guru and Sarah were first photographed together last May catching the attention of the cameras at the Cannes Film Festival as they arrived together in a luxury yacht with friends. The pair posed together and enjoyed the evening at the amfAR gala, before later traveling to Asturias, via Madrid, together.

Sarah was previously married to the Queen's son Prince Andrew, with whom she shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Despite divorcing in 1996, the two remain on great terms. Sarah previously revealed, "The York family is a tight unit. We’ve always been a tight unit."