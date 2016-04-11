Prince William and Kate Middleton meet their biggest fan – and he's 93 years old!

Prince William and Kate Middleton have met with royal watchers all around the world, but on Sunday evening the royal pair met with their number one fan: 93-year-old restaurant owner Boman Kohinoor. Mr Kohinoor became the star of a social media campaign after he expressed his desire to meet the couple by using the hashtag "#WillKatMeetMe" on Twitter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in India for royal tour

The nonagenarian even invited William and Kate to dine at his local eatery Britannia & Co., which is famed for both its cuisine as well as the royal family memorabilia that adorns the restaurant walls.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Mr Kohinoor calls himself the "fan of the royal family number one" Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal



Sadly, William and Kate didn't have time to visit the restaurant during their short stay in Mumbai, but the couple did invite Mr Kohinoor to their hotel for a private meeting.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses heard about his lovely comments to the press and his social media campaign about his hopes to meet them upon landing on Sunday.

Kate Middleton plays cricket – in wedge heels!

"They would have loved to visit his restaurant, but with time tight, staff from the British Deputy High Commission went to visit him in person to invite him to the Taj to say hello before last night's gala.

"They spent five minutes chatting and laughing and Their Royal Highnesses were very grateful for his enthusiasm and warmth."



Mr Kohinoor owns the Britannia & Co. restaurant in Mumbai Photo: Getty Images

A photo of the sweet encounter was posted on Kensington Palace's official Twitter account, showing William and Kate laughing with Mr Kohinoor, who calls himself the "fan of the royal family number one".

Mr Kohinoor's restaurant is decked out with photos of the royals including William, Kate and Queen Elizabeth, who turns 90 this month. The elderly restaurateur once received both a letter and a photo from Her Majesty after inviting her to India.

Kate wears a white Emilia Wickstead dress to Mumbai engagement

"She was so sweet, she was so good, to send me her full size picture from London and I got it framed," said Mr Kohinoor. The picture now hangs in his restaurant.

Prior to William and Kate's visit, he had extended his offer to the couple, saying: "I do not know their itinerary, whatever it may be, but if they have heard about us and if they would like to visit us, they are most welcome. They are most welcome."