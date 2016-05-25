Prince William and Kate Middleton: See their 5th anniversary portrait

Prince William and Kate Middleton have thrilled well-wishers who congratulated them on their fifth wedding anniversary, by sending thank you cards featuring a new photo of themselves. In the picture, the happy pair can be seen beaming broadly at the camera as they stand together in a garden.

The Duke and Duchess thanked fans for their kind messages about their wedding anniversary Photo: Getty Images

A photo of the card was shared on Twitter by royal photographer Paul Ratcliffe, who had sent an anniversary card to the Duke and Duchess in April.

"Lovely thank you card received from TRH The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge for their 5th Wedding anniversary," he tweeted.

William and Kate star in a new portrait Photo: Twitter/@pdractcliffe

The image shows Prince William smiling in a blue suit and tie while standing with his arm around the Duchess, who looks elegant in a cream jacket and pleated skirt.

A glimpse at the back of the card reveals the photo was taken by Chris Jelf, the photographer who was also responsible for capturing William and Kate's family portrait with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, that was released to the public as an early Christmas gift.

The image features on the thank you card sent out to members of the public Photo: Twitter/@pdratcliffe

The card reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of their 5th Wedding Anniversary. It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes."

Prince William and Kate celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together on April 29. They have since enjoyed a busy month that has seen them launch their mental health charity Heads Together and attend their first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.