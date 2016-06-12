Queen Elizabeth's birthday: 90 photos to celebrate the monarch's incredible life

It is a time of true celebration. This weekend Queen Elizabeth officially turned 90-years-old and marked the milestone birthday with three days of celebations. Yesterday the royal was joined by her family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade held at the Horse Guards Parade in London.

ALL THE BEST PHOTOS FROM TROOPING THE COLOUR

Following the royal inspection, the monarch returned to her London residence, Buckingham Palace, and was joined by her great-grandson Prince George and great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte on the palace balcony to watch the RAF flyover presentation and to wave to well-wishes.

To celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday, the royal family have released 90 photos of the royal throughout her life.

THE BRITISH ROYALS CELEBRATE QUEEN ELIZABETH'S 90TH BIRTHDAY