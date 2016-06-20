Prince William reflects on what being a dad has taught him: Video

On Sunday Prince William is celebrating the UK's Father's Day by raising awareness about the mental health campaign Heads Together. Promoting the charity, the Duke of Cambridge has written an article reflecting on how he has changed since becoming a father, and how important it is to discuss mental health issues within the family.

Scroll down for video

The second-in-line to the throne attended a Father's Day breakfast to meet dads, mentors and the children the charity supports, to discuss their personal experiences. In the article, the father-of-two opened up about his own responsibility to care for the mental and physical well-being of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



William says it's his responsibility to care for the physical and mental health of his children Photo: Getty Images

He wrote: "Today I celebrate my third Father's Day as a father. For me it is a day not just to celebrate how fortunate I am for my young family, but to reflect on just how much I've learned about fatherhood and the issues facing fathers in all walks of life. In particular, it is a time to reflect on my responsibility to look after not just the physical health of my two children, but to treat their mental needs as just as important a priority.

ALL THE CUTEST PICTURES OF PRINCE GEORGE

"Along with Harry, I have been spending a lot of time working on issues around mental health. What we have seen time and time again is that so many of the issues that adolescents and adults are dealing with can be linked to unresolved childhood challenges...While the circumstances of any one situation are unique, it is clear that many families could have been helped if they had found it easier to talk openly about mental health challenges in the home."



William discussed the importance of talking about mental health within the family Photo: Heads Together

He concluded the article asking father's everywhere to speak to their children about their emotional needs.

"So on this Father's Day, I encourage all fathers to take a moment to ask their children how they are doing. Take the opportunity to discuss how you are coping with life and fatherhood with your wife, partner or with your friends," Prince William wrote in his article.

ALL THE BEST PHOTOS OF WILLIAM AS A FATHER

"And know that if your son or daughter ever needs help, they need their father's guidance and support just as much as they need their mother's."



The Prince met families for the Heads Together campaign Photo: Heads Together

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry have championed the project, and introduced the campaign in a video back in May. In the video, each take it in turns to speak about the importance of discussing mental health, with Kate saying: "Mental health is just as important as physical health," while Harry said, "We can all play our part by talking and listening to each other and helping each other find support."