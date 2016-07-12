Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip open up about 'sweet and well behaved' baby Prince Alexander

Parenthood suits Svenskdam on July 3, as her baby boy laid in his stroller. “Having children changes your whole life.” She added, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved."

Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

When asked whether her son resembles herself or her husband, the 31-year-old confessed, “He's a little mixture of both of us!" She continued, "[He's] different every day.”

Thankfully for the Swedish royals, their little Prince sleeps "pretty well" at night, Sofia revealed, unlike Prince George, whom Prince William said "never slept" when he was young.

PRINCE CARL PHILIP'S JOURNEY TO FATHERHOOD

Like his wife, Carl has taken a liking to his new role as a parent. Though he admitted, "The first time does take some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful."

Photos: Erika Gerdemark/The Royal Court, Sweden

The royal couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 13, recently spent their weekends apart. Carl hit the circuit at the Swedish Touring Car Championship in Falkenberg on Saturday, July 9, while Sofia attended the Walk in the Park Music Festival with her brother-in-law Prince Daniel.

First official photo of Prince Alexander

However the dad-of-one's race took a scary after he lost control of his vehicle and inadvertently ran a rival driver, Mattias Andersson, off the road. "He came and apologized afterwards," Mattias told the Swedish newspaper outlet Corren. "[Carl] explained it by saying that he lost control of the car.”