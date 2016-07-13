Pierre Casiraghi's boat capsizes after dramatic crash with press boat

Last week’s regatta was anything but smooth sailing for CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images/Oscar Lindley Smith

‎"It’s such a shame but also very annoying,” Pierre said in a statement. “An accident like this should never be able to happen.”

Beatrice Borromeo on her future plans with husband Pierre

Princess Caroline’s son went on to explain that with vessels, such as his team’s, there needs to be a safe distance between boats to ensure the safety of the crew and those watching. “The GC32s are ultra-fast boats and it’s essential that safety perimeters are respected by both accredited and spectator boats,” he said. “This is a new generation of boat and security procedures have to take account of their high speeds.”

PIERRE CASIRAGHI AND BEATRICE BORROMEO'S BEST LOOKS

Pierre continued, “There needs to be a general raising of awareness, among organisers, competitors and pleasure boat users. It’s important for the smooth-running of races and the future of our sport.”

Photo: Instagram/@team_malizia

The team took their Instagram account on Tuesday to share photos from the incident, showing images of the boat before and after the media vessel cut them off. Malizia captioned the post, "Rib in the middle of the race course an instant before the crash and Malizia a second after. Its crazy this guy is driving towards us !" We are happy no one got hurt !!! Hope this wont happen again on the tour ! Congrats to @teamtiltsailing for the win in malcesine !"

Pierre and Beatrice attend Italian society wedding

While the team was out of action for the remainder of the weekend, they are hoping to compete in the third stage taking place in Palma, Spain, August 3 through August 6.

Photo: Courtesy of Yacht Club de Monaco

Pierre's accident comes less than two months after his team participated in their first official GC32 regatta, which he called a "dream come true." At the time Beatrice Borromeo's husband said, "To race against such famous teams is a dream come true. I think the class is very attractive. The boat is super quick and aggressive which I love.

KATE MIDDLETON'S A NATURAL SAILING AT SEA

"For this first regatta it was important for us to test the boat, break-in the crew and above all see how we measured up against other teams, " he added. "Obviously we have to improve, particularly on some of the maneuvers, but I want to thank all the team most sincerely for their commitment and what has been a great start.”