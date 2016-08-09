﻿

Princess Eugenie shares her loves, guilty pleasures and more in revealing interview

Princess Eugenie is letting everyone in on the non-royal aspects of her life in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar. And, as it turns out, Queen Elizabeth's 26-year-old granddaughter seems just like any other 20-something! Working a full-time job out of college and catching up on some of her favorite TV shows with her boyfriend and dog – who both, coincidentally, share the same name: Jack.

Princess Eugenie loves french fries – but admits she wakes up at 6.45am for her workouts Photo: Alex Bramall

The royal is now the associate director at the Hauser and Wirth gallery, but finds the balance between working 9 to 5 and "supporting Granny and Grandpa" whenever she can. Here are five things we learned about the Princess in the day-in-the-life chat.

1. She has metal rods in her back.
"I have metal rods in my back keeping me straight. I was born with scoliosis and had an operation when I was 12. Those rods live with me permanently."

2. She loves a good vodka soda.
"My friends and my boyfriend [Jack Brooksbank] love trying new places," says Eugenie. I collect restaurant cards. (I also collect airplane tickets, by the way – since I was 16. One day, I'm going to turn them into wallpaper and paste it into my cupboard.)... For dinner, when I'm being good, I cook my own food... My favorite drink is vodka soda with loads of lime. Can't beat that."

Royal thrills: The Princess is a fan of How to Get Away with Murder and The Walking Dead Photo: Alex Bramall

3. She exercises early every morning.
"I get up around 6:45 to start exercising by 7. I read my personal e-mails when I wake up. My mum always says, 'What's the point of rolling straight out of bed and looking at your e-mails? It can ruin the first few hours of your morning. If you just wait…' But I really can't! I go to the park from 7 to 8. I do circuits, which I love because they're quick: burpees, squat jumps, lunges, the whole lot."

4. She hates high heels, and does her make-up in the car.
"I wear a dress and boots to work. I've started wearing high heels, which is so grown-up. But they're painful by the end of the day. I look at people wearing heels in movies and I'm like, 'How do they do that?'...

"I do my make-up in the car. I'm really good at doing it on the move! I use Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown – Charlotte's mascara and Bobbi Brown bronzer. They are geniuses."

4. She's all about Netflix.
"If I'm home, I cook and watch TV. It's very relaxed. At the moment I'm watching How to Get Away With Murder – Viola Davis, she's insanely good – and Outlander, my favorite. When I'm with Jack, we watch The Walking Dead, which we're obsessed with. Maybe Game of Thrones is our next thing. I don't watch reality shows, but I love cooking programs. Indulgences? Chips, Diet Coke, nuts! Cashew nuts with mustard are the best. Netflix."

The full interview is included in the the September issue of Harper’s BAZAAR.

